‘Jelly Boy’ Shot Dead In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia recorded its 59th homicide on Friday with the fatal shooting of a man police identified as ‘Jelly Boy’.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said it responded to the shooting report at Conway, Castries, at about 9:10 am.

SLFS Communications Officer Stacy Joseph said the responders found a man who seemed to be in his late twenties in the presence of police officers.

“He sustained a penetrating wound to the head and was void of all vital signs,” Joseph explained.

“Due to the obvious signs of death, the scene was left in the care of members of the police force,” the SLFS spokeswoman said.

There are no further details at present.

