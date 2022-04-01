Jean Family Welcomes Texas Court Decision To Uphold Amber Guyger Conviction – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Botham Jean’s family has welcomed a decision by the highest court in Texas – the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, to uphold the murder conviction and ten-year sentence for Amber Guyger.

Guyger fatally shot Botham in his apartment on September 6, 2018.

Then an off-duty police officer, Guyger, claimed she mistook Botham’s apartment for hers, believed he was an intruder, and fired in self-defence.

Botham, a 26-year-old accountant, and Saint Lucian native, was eating a bowl of ice cream when he was fatally shot.

The Dallas Police Department later fired Guyger.

The deceased’s mother, Allison Jean, told reporters the decision of the Texas court to uphold the murder conviction and sentence came as a relief to the family, who can continue the process of healing.

“It says that Amber Guyger will no longer be heard coming to seek an appeal for killing my son,” Mrs. Jean told HTS Evening News on Thursday.

She expressed that the latest development in the denial of the appeal demonstrated that the prosecution team in the Guyger trial did a good job.

Guyger, 32, was convicted by a Dallas County jury in 2019.

Her lawyer had requested that the appeals court acquit her of murder or substitute a conviction for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a lesser sentence.

