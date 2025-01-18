Deletion For Unverified Public Assistance Programme Accounts ECCB Issues Fraudulent Stablecoin Alert JCI St Lucia Welcomes New Members Officer Training Underway For New RSLPF Maritime Investigations Unit How Sherylann James Became the Breastfeeding Advocate She Once Searched For Timiqua Deterville Proud To Represent Saint Lucia At Miss OECS Pageant
JCI St Lucia Welcomes New Members

01 February 2025
Newly inducted JCI members.

JCI St Lucia kicked off the new year with an inspiring induction ceremony that welcomed four new members into the organisation last Saturday.

The event, held at a vibrant venue in the heart of Castries, marked the first official induction of 2025, with more expected throughout the year.

The new members, Brodi Louis, Hannah Samuels, Kerbiline Alcee, and Juriana Jn Baptiste, were inducted with great enthusiasm and optimism, each bringing their unique passion and energy to the mission of JCI St Lucia.

The ceremony was highlighted by a captivating performance from SG Shan Lucien, whose energetic presentation helped set the tone for the event. The performance was followed by an empowering speech from Leycia Samuels, President of JCI West Indies. 

Samuels spoke passionately about the importance of unity and growth within the organisation, urging the new inductees and current members to work together toward a shared vision for the future.

The ceremony also featured guest speaker Kendall Elva who addressed the crowd on the significance of leadership. Elva emphasised the role of young people in shaping the future, urging the audience to take ownership of their leadership journeys and commit to driving positive change within their communities. He underscored the importance of youth development, highlighting its critical role in building resilient and innovative leaders who can tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

The event was a celebration of both individual achievement and collective strength, reaffirming JCI St Lucia’s dedication to empowering young leaders. With a year full of new opportunities ahead, the organisation is poised to continue making a meaningful impact in the community.

“We’re excited about the future and the energy these new members bring,” said the JCI St Lucia team in a press release. “Today marks just the beginning of a promising journey, both for the new inductees and for our organisation as a whole.”

