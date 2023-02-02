Jayson Tatum scores 31 points, NBA-leading Celtics rout Nets Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and nine rebounds and the NBA-leading Boston Celtics rolled to a 139-96 victory over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Brown added 26 points as both of Boston’s stars hit seven 3-pointers in a game the Celtics never trailed and led by 49 points. Boston dominated on both ends of the floor, shooting 60% through three quarters on the way to their largest victory of the season.

Robert Williams finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in his return from a sprained ankle. Derrick White added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and Cam Thomas added 19 for Brooklyn, which struggled throughout while shooting 41%, including 9 of 39 beyond the arc. The Nets dropped to 4-7 since Kevin Durant sprained his right knee Jan. 8.

76ERS 105, MAGIC 94

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 28 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added 26 points and 10 assists and Philadelphia 76ers beat Orlando Magic.

The Sixers split the home-and-home set this week with Orlando. The Magic stormed back from a 21-point, first-quarter deficit to beat the 76ers 119-109 on Monday night. That loss ended the 76ers’ seven-game winning streak.

Embiid, the NBA scoring leader, made all 10 of his free throws and was 9-of-17 shooting overall.

Markelle Fultz led Orlando with 18 points.

TIMBERWOLVES 119, WARRIORS 114, OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards took over in overtime after Russell fouled out and Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted Golden State Warriors.

After a scoreless fourth quarter, Edwards was aggressive in overtime, driving to the basket and scoring in traffic on multiple possessions. Edwards helped the Timberwolves — who trailed by 11 after three — complete the comeback. He scored just four of his 27 points in overtime but was the catalyst in the extra session.

Stephen Curry had 29 points and 10 rebounds for Golden State. Jordan Poole added 18 points, and Draymond Green had 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Warriors had won three in a row.

TRAIL BLAZERS 122, GRIZZLIES 112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat Memphis Grizzlies.

Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to win for the fourth time in five games.

Ja Morant had 32 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Memphis.

HAWKS 132, SUNS 100

PHOENIX (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 21 points, Trae Young added 20 and Atlanta Hawks rolled past Phoenix Suns.

The Hawks never trailed, jumping to a 9-4 lead with three 3-pointers. Atlanta never let up, pushing to a 102-67 advantage by the end of the third quarter and leading by 43 points in the fourth.

Phoenix — with star guard Devin Booker close to returning from a groin injury — lost for just the second time in eight games.

Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 23 points.

JAZZ 131, RAPTORS 128

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift Utah Jazz past Toronto Raptors.

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, and Conley had 19 points and eight assists.

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet had his second career triple-double with 34 points, 10 assists and a career-best 12 rebounds.

KINGS 119, SPURS 109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds and Sacramento Kings handed San Antonio Spurs their seventh straight loss.

De’Aaron Fox added 31 points for Sacramento. The Kings have won two straight and nine of 12.

Rookie Malaki Branham had a season-high 22 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost 12 of 12.

ROCKETS 112, THUNDER 106

HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon had a season-high 25 points and rookie Tari Eason added career-high 20 and matched his career high with 13 rebounds to help Houston Rockets beat Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Rockets (13-38), who have the worst record in the Western Conference, have won three of their last five games after dropping 18 of the previous 19.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points for Oklahoma City.

NewsAmericasNow.com