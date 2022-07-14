Jay-Z Talks How Fatherhood Changed Him, Why He Will Never Truly Retire

Jay-Z says fatherhood changed his entire perspective on life and that he will never truly retire from music.

Jay-Z says he is not retired despite making an announcement years ago, which led fans to believe that he has exited the music scene completely. In the past few years, the rapper has gone on to make several big money moves with his TIDAL deal and his partnerships and businesses like Roc Nation to name a few. He has also had several life-changing moments, including being a father, which he seems to be enjoying.

In a new sit-down on comedian Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart to Heart’ series on Peacock, the rapper explains his comments about retiring years ago and notes that he is never going to retire from music despite what he said in the past.

“I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music, or making an album or have plans to make an album, but I never wanna say I’m retired. Just you know, it’s a gift and who am I to shut it off?” the 24-time Grammy award winner said.

Talks about retiring surfaced in his 2003 project, The Black Album, and even led to the rapper hosting a star-studded retirement party and concert at Madison Square Garden. However, three years later, Jay-Z was back in hip hop with his album, ‘Kingdom Come.’

He explained that at the time, the decision was not well-thought and was based on how he felt at the height of his hectic career.

“I tried that [retirement]. I’m terrible at that. I just needed a break. But I really thought that I was really burned out at the time,” the rapper explained. “I was releasing an album every year — ’97, ’98 — and then in between that, soundtracks, other people’s album, ROC-A-FELLA, touring back to back … and I had just looked up one day and I was like … ‘I’m tired.’”

The rapper added that while he doesn’t have any defined plans yet, he is still leaving the doors open on his music career.

“It’s open to … whatever. And it may have a different form, a different interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album. Maybe it is. I have no idea. But I’m just going to leave it open.”

In other discussions, Jay-Z also proudly speaks about fatherhood and his children Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, aged 5 whom he shares with Beyoncé.

Jay-Z was recently seen with his eldest daughter at a basketball game. Blue Ivy’s growth and maturity shocked fans as it finally sunk in that she was quickly growing into a young lady.

According to the rap legend, he values time with his kids and being at home with them despite his still very busy schedule.

“Time is all you have. That’s the only thing we control,” he said. “It’s how you spend your time. You’re reckless with your time before, you’re just all over the place and then you have to… What are you leaving your house for?”

He added that time with his children is one of the biggest changes in his life.

“Every second that you spend, you’re spending away from the development of these people that you brought here, that you love more than anything in the world,” he added. “So what are you going to spend that time on? So that changed a lot. That changed practically everything for me.”