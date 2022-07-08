Japan Ex-leader’s Alleged Killer Held Grudge Against Group – Police – St. Lucia Times News

Medics worked for hours to save him and Abe received more than 100 units of blood in transfusions, before he was pronounced dead at 5.03pm local time (0803 GMT).

The politician was out campaigning for his former party, the Liberal Democratic Party, in the run-up to elections on Sunday.

On Japanese social media, the hashtag “We want democracy, not violence” was trending throughout Friday, with many social media users expressing their horror and disgust about the incident.

Gun violence is extremely rare in Japan, where handguns are banned and incidents of political violence are almost unheard of.

In 2014, there were just six incidents of gun deaths in Japan, as compared to 33,599 in the US. People have to undergo a strict exam and mental health tests in order to buy a gun. Even then, only shotguns and air rifles are allowed.