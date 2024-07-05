James Masterclass Leads Windwards Win In CWI U19

by Terry Finisterre

A brilliant all-round effort from West Indies player Zaida James handed the Windward Islands a first-round win in the West Indies Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 T20 Championship on Thursday in Trinidad & Tobago.

James made 51 runs, then took two wickets to lead Windward Islands to a 17-run win over Jamaica at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

The 19-year-old lefthander is fresh off regional duty, having been part of the West Indies senior team’s tour to Sri Lanka. On her return to U19 competition at the regional level, James showed off her class by dominating every facet of the game.

She struck 51 off 40 balls in just 19 minutes, inclusive of six fours and a towering six. This, despite steadily losing batting partners. Windwards made 110/5, with Jaeda Tyrell 13 and Nesha Alexander 11. Alexander is another of the six Saint Lucians on the squad.

For Jamaica, Aneisha Miller and Abigail Bryce took two wickets apiece. Jamaica gave up 21 extras.

The Jamaica response never really got going, thanks to some tight bowling from the Windwards. Judeen Eubanks made a laboured five runs, occupying the crease for 23 balls. Her opening partner, Sashana Ricketts, was even more restrained, producing seven from 41.

Coming in one down, after James and Amiah Gilbert had disposed of the openers, Chrishana McKenzie was the only bright spot for Jamaica, with 38 off 41. She remained not out, but none of her teammates could get going. Jamaica finished on 93/3.

James took 2-15 in her four overs of slow left arm bowling. Alexander was parsimonious, conceding just 11 runs from her 24 legal deliveries. Dellisha Francois had two tidy overs, which yielded just five runs. The sole blemish for the Windwards was that they gifted Jamaica 32 extras.

The Windwards will play Barbados on Saturday.