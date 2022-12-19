Jamaica’s Honorary Consul In Philadelphia Elected CCAP President

News Americas, PHILADELPHIA, PA, Mon. December 19, 2022: Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin, has been elected President of the Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia (CCAP).

Mr. Chaplin was elected at the CCAP meeting of consular representatives on December 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. He will officially take up the post on January 1, 2023.

Mr. Chaplin succeeds Mr. Peter Longstreth, Honorary Consul of Uruguay, who served the Association with distinction. In commenting on his election to the position, Mr. Chaplin said: “Peter has been a great mentor to me over the past two years and I look forward to serving my fellow diplomats with distinction.”

At the election, Ms. Susan Satkowski, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Norway was elected Vice President while Ms. Karen Lawson, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Fiji was elected secretary and Ms. Edith Schwartz, Honorary Consul of Hungary was elected treasurer.

Mr. Chaplin is a career banker and has worked at financial institutions in both Jamaica and the United States. He was appointed Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia by Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator The Hon Kamina Johnson Smith in April of 2019.

The Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia (CCAP) is the oldest consular organization in the United States and its members represent 63 countries around the world. As a 501(c)(3), non-profit corporation, CCAP is governed by a four-member Executive Committee elected each year by its members and is funded by dues, contributions and sponsorships. Like any association, CCAP’s fundamental responsibility is to assist its members in maximizing their individual effectiveness. More specific objectives include:

Improving CCAP Members’ access to Philadelphia’s business, non-profit and political leadership.

Facilitating communication, education and mutual support among CCAP Members.

Providing Philadelphia with a window on the diplomatic world – in Washington, D.C. and abroad.

Partnering with selected cultural, educational and charitable organizations which contribute to Philadelphia’s international agenda.