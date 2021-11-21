Jamaican Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder Of Man She Married To Get U.S. Citizenship

According to U.S. media reports, a thirty-year-old Jamaican woman has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a 74-year-old man she married ‘illegally’ to obtain American citizenship.

In a New York court, Olivia Ramo pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday and faced 15 years in jail.

Police arrested her on February 11, 2020, following an investigation.

According to the reports, on January 24, 2020, Raimo was at her husband’s New Rochelle home in New York when she pushed him, wedging him between the toilet seat and a wall before slitting his wrist with a razor.

Raimo then refused to allow the victim’s health aide, who arrived during the incident, to enter the home.

But the aide summoned the police, who entered after hearing the victim screaming.

Later at the hospital, he underwent two surgeries to reattach the tendons in his arm but lost all function in it.

U.S. media quoted Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah as indicating that Raimo and the victim were married in 2017.

Rocah disclosed that the razor incident happened after Raimo and her husband met an attorney to prepare for an interview with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to demonstrate their marriage was legitimate.

However, during the meeting with the attorney, the couple heard that they would have a hard time passing their marriage interview.

