Didier loses to No.2 seed after brave fight at Boxing Worlds CWI President Shallow stays on despite political appointment Philip J Pierre sworn in for second term UWP rejects Chastanet’s resignation for second time District 8 dominate primary school road race Venezuela revokes access for six international airlines Link:
Local News

Jamaican Cabinet approves additional $42 million to restore small businesses

14 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Promote your business with NAN

The Cabinet has approved an additional $42 million to restore small businesses in parishes that were severely impacted during the passage of Hurricane Melissa on October 28.

Support us

Related News

13 December 2025

St Jude staff trained and transitioning as commissioning progresses

30 November 2025

Different activities held throughout Business Month in November 2025

10 December 2025

Woman, 52, charged with attempting to export liquid cocaine

07 December 2025

Lantern Festival centrepiece of National Day celebrations