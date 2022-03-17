Jamaican-Born Raheem Sterling Is Clarks New Global Ambassador

Raheem Sterling is Clarks new Global Ambassador.

Raheem Sterling‘s fancy footwork on the football pitch has undoubtedly helped further his already sweet endorsement deal with footwear kings Clarks. The Jamaican footballer is now listed as the brand’s global ambassador. Over the decades, Clarks has become the quintessential must-have for Jamaicans home and abroad who strive to pull off a chic yet rugged look.

In a statement to Urban Islandz, the company said that the deal extends Sterling’s creative credentials in their collaborative process. He will not only be the poster boy for the brand but is also set to design product collections for Clarks while exploring innovative ways to give back to communities in both England and Jamaica.

Raheem Sterling, 27, is from Maverly, Kingston, and migrated to London at age five. The Manchester City FC Midfielder joins Grammy-winning Jamaican singer Koffee among recent Jamaican celebrities to endorse the brand, namely through their Jamaican-inspired design. On March 10, Sterling tweeted a picture of himself posing against a brick wall in a long sleeve sweater and khaki pants while donning a pair of Clarks.

“A wey you get dem new Clarks deh dargy,” a line from the Vybz Kartel, Popcaan‘s, and Gaza Slim’s decade-old hit song “‘Clarks.” The song helped husher in a new wave for Clarks as more young people were drawn to the iconic Desert Boot. Sterling further added in his caption, “Clarks Originals got that fire coming.”

Raheem Sterling emphasized that in sharing his new role with the brand, “Jamaican culture stills play a huge part in my life and there is not a shoe or brand that can come close to Clarks in Jamaica.”

He added in a statement to Urban Islandz, “To me, Clarks represents culture and that’s why I wanted to work with the brand in a big way. My first project with Clarks Originals made such an impact both in the UK and Jamaica that I knew I wanted to do something much more significant with the brand and I’m excited for everyone to see what we’re working on.”

Sterling’s debut range as Clarks’ Official Brand Ambassador will launch in July 2022

According to Clarks’ website, there is an entire collection inspired by and dedicated to Jamaica as the culture of the island lends itself to a synergy that has facilitated the company re-releasing the previously sold-out Clarks and Jamaica collection.

For the past 60 years, their role in Jamaican culture led to the decision to rework three of their most iconic styles with exclusive new materials, patterns, and color to pay tribute to the individuality Jamaica is so famous for. These three styles have been named ‘Desert Jamaica,’ ‘Jamaica Bee,’ and ‘Jamaica Trek.’

The shoes have always been a trendsetter in Jamaica, long before the popularity of social media.