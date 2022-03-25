Jamaica To Attain Full Independence. PM Says: “We’re Moving On!” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness used the occasion of a courtesy visit Tuesday by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to signal his country’s independence aspirations.

Citing unresolved issues, the Jamaica leader asserted that the presence of the Royal visitors was an opportunity to place those issues in context and put them ‘front and centre’, and address them in the best way.

He said Jamaica is a country very proud of its history and what it has achieved.

“We are moving on,” Holness declared, adding that the Jamaican people intend to “fulfill our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country.”

Britain ruled Jamaica for more than 300 years.

Under British rule, hundreds of thousands of enslaved Africans toiled the land under brutal conditions.

Jamaica gained its independence in August 1962 but remained within the British commonwealth.

The Island’s announcement of its intention to gain complete independence came as other Caribbean countries considered cutting ties with the British monarchy.

In November last year, Barbados officially removed Queen Elizabeth as its Head of State, becoming the world’s newest republic.

