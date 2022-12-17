Jamaica steps up traffic enforcement for Xmas season Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

Motorists and road users are being advised of increased road traffic enforcement across all parishes.

In an emergency National Road Safety Council meeting held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, Prime Minister Andrew Holness directed the police to undertake special operations which focus on the offences of speeding and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

To date, the total number of deaths on the nation’s roads for 2022 is at 456.

Prime Minister Holness expressed concerns about the number of road fatalities and stated that in order to prevent these deaths and injuries, the Government will be rolling out a renewed national road safety message campaign. He said that social influencers will also be engaged to spread the message and awareness.

The Prime Minister also noted that there will be strict enforcement of the Road Traffic Act, where those in violation will be held accountable and face sanctions.

Present at the meeting was Dr. Cary Fletcher of the St. Ann’s Bay Hospital who stated that 84% of people who were treated at that hospital following motor vehicles crashes, have admitted to consuming alcohol within three hours of the crash.

Additionally, the police have committed to increasing their presence at crash hotspots, as well as placing a focus on persons who are leaving entertainment events, where offenders will be ticketed and arrested.

Minister Floyd Green who has been tasked by Prime Minister Holness to work with the Road Safety Council to strengthen the road safety culture in the island, added that, “Motorists and all road users should play their part to reduce the risk of serious or fatal road traffic crashes.”

He continued that, “Jamaicans should realize how easily these crashes can occur, and all it takes is one poor judgment call or a slight distraction and your life could be over.”

The Government is advising the public that as they celebrate the holidays, it is pertinent to make travel arrangements if they plan on drinking while out, as this could be the decision that saves your life and the life of others.

