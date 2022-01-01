Jamaica Police Thwart Triple Murder Plot – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A multi-agency operation disrupted a plot to murder three persons and seized an assortment of guns, ammunition, and police paraphernalia, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says.

According to the JCF, investigators took seven people into custody during the December 23, 2021, operation.

The officers listed the weapons they seized as:

One American Tactical hybrid rifle with a magazine affixed containing thirty 5.56 cartridges

One Glock 26 pistol along with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges

One Glock magazine containing seventeen 9mm cartridges

Three Glock 17 magazines with two 9mm cartridges

Thirty-five 5.56 cartridges

One Glock 19 magazine,

One plastic M16 magazine and

Six additional 9mm cartridges

One ballistic vest

A suit of police uniform

A red and black police vest

Two pairs of handcuffs and other items

Reports indicate that about 9:00.a.m, a team seized the weapons and other items.

According to the JCF, The plot to kill three females quickly unraveled when law enforcement organised the operation and made the arrests.

And during a press conference Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey said, “The group that we have identified is involved in a series of murders, contract killings, and other matters that are under investigation.”

He also added that the police foiled their plans through the officers’ swift and technology-driven investigation.

“As we close this year, we want to assure the public that for 2022 we will be resolute, we will not relent, we are going to be more aggressive against those who continue to perpetrate violent crime,” a JCF statement quoted Bailey as saying.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

