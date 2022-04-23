Jamaica Police Probe Scotiabank ATM Explosion – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Local reports say Jamaica police have confirmed that a man sustained injuries in an explosion at the automated teller machine (ATM) section of a Scotiabank branch in Port Antonio, Portland, Saturday morning.

According to Jamaica Observer, the patient is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

The Port Antonio Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze.

The online publication reported that the cause of the explosion, which destroyed a section of the bank, was unknown, but criminal activity was suspected.

It quoted officers saying that the initial estimated loss is over $12 million.

The Gleaner said the incident took place shortly after 3 a.m amid heavy rainfall on the Harbour Street commercial strip.

