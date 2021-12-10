Jamaica Police Charge 55 Year Old Man For Murder Of 6-Year-Old

Jamaica police have laid a murder charge against a man accused of handling an illegal weapon resulting in the fatal shooting of a six-year-old girl.

The incident occurred on Monday on Text Lane in the Jamaica capital, Kingston.

A Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) release identified the accused as 55-five-year-old James Smith of Text Lane, Kingston.

In addition to murder, investigators have also charged Smith with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the JCF, reports indicate that around 4:00 p.m., James Smith was repairing an illegal firearm when a round of ammunition when the weapon discharged, hitting six-year-old T-Mora McCallum of Solitaire Road, Kingston. T-Mora later died at the hospital.

Smith initially fled the community but was later caught by citizens who beat him up before handing him over to the Police.

Family members said the deceased child was a promising, brilliant little girl, fond of dancing, and excelled in her class.

