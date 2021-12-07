Jamaica Cops Placed On Interdiction After Man Wanted In Saint Lucia Escapes

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) placed three officers on interdiction after Orville Purnell, awaiting extradition to Saint Lucia to face the courts on a murder charge, escaped. According to Jamaica media, the three officers were on duty last week when Purnell, 27, escaped from the Central Police station in Kingston and remained on the run. Jamaica Observer had reported that the wanted man made an offer of $3 million to police personnel and inmates at Kingston Central Police Station to assist in his escape from custody. But the publication said that came after he forked out $50,000 to inmates who