Jahshii Gets Valentine’s Day Court Date For DRMA Case

Dancehall artiste Jahshii has been granted bail and is expected to appear before the court on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The “Stupid Cash” singer was arrested in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, Jamaica, on the last day of 2021 for alleged breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Many of his fans seem to believe that the fast-rising deejay is being targeted because of his recent comments about the police being corrupt during an interview with Entertainment Report’s Anthony Miller.

Jahshii’s first run-in with the law supposedly came on Christmas Eve when his performance was cut short at a party in Clarendon by members of the May Pen police, who were patrolling the area. Over thirty-two people were arrested at that event. During his recent arrest, he went on Instagram and shared a clip on his story showing his hands bound by handcuffs.

It was also alleged that he was able to escape that party. Later, police confirmed he was not among those arrested. This time though, they seemed to have gotten him before he could leave the event.

According to the senior communications strategist at the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Dennis Brooks, the recording artiste, and others were taken into custody for DRMA breaches on December 31.

He told the Jamaica Star that, “Mluleki Clarke, otherwise called Jahshii and several others, were charged for breaches of the DRMA in Leads district, Santa Cruz.”

The deejay had been having some tough times before his arrest as well as on December 29, a producer and friend of the artiste, Tadmar, was shot and killed by the police in Grants Pen, St. Andrew. He had only just recorded a song by Jahshii.

The 28-year-old producer from Cruiser Gully in Grants Pen was reportedly killed during a confrontation, and a .45 semi-automatic pistol along with three .45 rounds were seized.