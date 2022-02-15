Jahmeil Shares Clip With His Gorgeous Girlfriend Ahead Of New Single

Fans got a chance to see the muse of one dancehall’s greatest singjay’s when Jahmiel showed off his beautiful black queen to his half a million Instagram fans.

Much of The Great Man singjay’s life is kept from the public’s eye, which makes it not so astonishing that this is the first time fans got a chance to see just who the singer is dating. In December 2020, Jahmiel announced that he would be taking on a more spiritual journey as an entertainer, a vision and goal he has stuck to. Since then, he has continued to bless his fans with positive energies and love-filled tracks and is showing no signs of stopping.

The man who has previously engaged in lyrical battles with the likes of Squash, Chronic Law, Vershon, and Tommy Lee, as also penned cuts such as “U Me Luv,” “Tek It Off,” “Tell Me” featuring Shenseea, and “Lights Off.” At the start of the new year, Jahmiel and his production team at Sweet Music dropped the music video for “Too Far, So Close,” in which he shares his regrets about all that he did not do to keep his relationship afloat.

While it’s unclear just how long the entertainer and his queen have been together, it seems the singer is putting the work in and reaping huge smiles as rewards. A popular audio snippet by Cozywitthecurls, which urges couples to show off their significant others to the sounds of Yung Bleu’s “Ghetto Love Birds,” was used by Jahmiel to claim his woman in the public eye. The singer is currently dating vlogger and fitness enthusiast Thyann Alexander, better known as Tee Tee.

Not everyone was up for the recent reveal, as some ladies felt that the singer betrayed them.

“Yo break me heart. happy for u tho,” one person commented. Similar comments wrote by another female, “Noo my heart just broke. I still love u tho.”

Still, many fans wished the singer and his beautiful girlfriend God’s richest blessings on their union.