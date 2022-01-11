Jah Cure Says Promoting Stabbing Incident Was Purely Self-Defense

Dancehall veteran, Jah Cure, is ready to give his side of the story in an Amsterdam court tomorrow, January 12. The crooner believes that all will be made clear when he is allowed to represent his side of events.

According to one of the lawyers on Jah Cure’s defense team, Jan-Hein Kuijpers, who spoke with the Jamaica Observer, Cure is confident he will be vindicated. The lawyer also revealed that one of the reasons the “Before I Leave” singer is eager to give his side of things is that he firmly believes he was put in a situation where he needed to defend himself.

Kuijpers further revealed to this end that witnesses have to be interrogated. Jah Cure is expected to be given a chance to speak at his first public hearing tomorrow at 11:45 am. He is before the court charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, or attempted aggravated assault.

The popular reggae singer, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, has been behind bars at an undisclosed detention center outside of Amsterdam since October 2021. The charges have arisen from an incident in which the 43-year-old is believed to have stabbed a show promoter Nicardo Blake in The Netherlands on October 2.

There is a chance, according to another source, Franklin Wattimena, press officer at The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, who also spoke with the Observer, that he may not get bail when he appears tomorrow.

She explained that if the prosecutor considers it necessary for him to remain in custody, then she will request that the court extend the remand order with a period of up to 90 days. Only the court can decide whether the remand order will be extended or not.

Jah Cure’s lawyer shared that the “True Reflections” singer is in good spirits and is trying his best to keep his mood up. He added that “he is a powerful man.”