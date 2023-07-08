Jada Kingdom Party With Rumored Boyfriend Burna Boy For His Birthday

Jada Kingdom and Burna Boy dating rumor mill continues to churn as the Jamaican artiste was spotted out with the African Giant for his birthday recently.

Videos shared by Burna Boy’s people showed the “Win” artiste eating her sushi while Burna Boy and another man turned up alongside her.

Rumors that Jada Kingdom and Burna Boy were dating began early last month after she was spotted wearing the Afrobeats artist’s ‘Damini’ diamond necklace while in London. Neither has confirmed or denied the reports, but what’s real doesn’t have to be addressed as both have been seen separately in the same location sparking fans to believe they are dating.

Jada also stirred the pot as she posted photos in London, including the venues where Burna Boy performed in June. Additionally, fans also felt that her posting that her love interest bought her roses and a Birkin bag also confirmed she might be in love.

Jada and Burna Boy’s recent sighting together is the first time they have been seen in public since the rumors that they are dating surfaced.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, celebrated his 32nd birthday on July 2nd. Fans couldn’t help but notice how comfortable and accepted Jada was as she joined the artist’s family and friends.

A video shows Jada eating what looks like sushi while minding her business while Burna Boy is standing on the chair next to her. The Twinkle artist looks at Burna and his friends as if to warn them to be careful with her head before she proceeds to continue eating with her chopsticks.

Burna Boy appeared much more relaxed as he danced while the other persons at the table celebrated him.

On his Instagram, the artiste shared the moment his family and friends surprised him with a birthday cake during his performance.

As for Jada Kingdom, she recently revealed that she was no longer signed to Republic Records but didn’t give the reason for parting with the label. She did hint that she wanted more creative control of her music which may have caused some differences between them.