Jada Kingdom, Ninecea “Turn Me On” Among Top Trending Songs In Jamaica

Jada Kingdom and The 9ine, also known as Ninecea, link up on a new collab “Turn Me On” and the track is now one of the top trending songs in Jamaica.

Jada Kingdom is among the hottest female dancehall stars in the game currently. Not only is she spitting on her new music, but she also fits in perfectly as a music video model showing off her acting skills and her famous cakes. Earlier this year we saw her starring in Byron Messia’s music video “Talibans”, as well as Bounty Killer, Baby Cham, and Dexta Daps’ “Slow Motion” for which she received high praises from the dancehall legends.

She recently link with young dancehall deejay “The 9ine” for a new track “Turn Me On” that’s bubbling on the airwaves. The pair dropped the saucy music video on Friday. The nearly three minutes clip has since clocked 500,000 views on YouTube putting it in the top 10 trending songs in Jamaica.

“Me ago need a birkin if you wah fi show me off, You gon’ need a perky cause me goodly break yah heart,” Jada sings as The 9ine chimed in, “Better stop yah chatting cause a that a turn me off, turn me on, turn me on.”

Ninecea credits Tik Tok for landing him a collaboration with Jada Kingdom.

“The collaboration came about when I previewed a song called Slow Whine on TikTok and I asked persons to tell me which artiste I should collaborate with on the track,” he told the Observer. “Everyone tagged Jada in the post. A friend of mine has a friend who is close to Jada, and she told me how much she loved the song. We then communicated on Instagram and that’s where the dialogue began, with the interest of wanting to work together. Luckily, we were both in Miami at the time, so we met up at the studio and made a masterpiece of a song.”

