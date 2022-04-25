Jada Kingdom Drags Her Ex-BFF Asian Doll Says She Slept With Lil TJay Behind Rubi Rose Back

Jada Kingdom says she and Asian Doll are no longer friends and that the rapper slept with Lil TJay and trashes Rubi Rose.

Four months after they shared a New Year’s kiss and appeared to be joined at the hips, Jada Kingdom and rapper Asian Doll are at loggerheads with Jada’s boyfriend Nas EBK, claiming that Asian had slept with an opps for $10K and that she was sleeping with Lil Tjay behind Rubi Rose‘s back while being her friend.

It’s a messy Monday as the two rappers go back and forth on social media. It’s unclear what started the entire drama, but there is a live video showing Jada Kingdom’s man Nas EBK who claims that Asian Doll slept with an opps in which she responds that the upcoming rapper is living off of Jada.

“who I f***d for 10 bands,” she says, shouting as Nas EBK name a person she allegedly slept with who is opps to her late ex-boyfriend King Von.

“What me and Jada got going on, we b****es n***ah,” Asian is heard talking over Nas EBK.

“you want to come between two friends, we took you in, you messy a** n****…you came became two best friends,” Asian Doll said in a live video.

Jada Kingdom later responded to the entire drama in a separate live video where she alleged that the two of them fell out because she was not interested in club hopping.

Asian Doll and Jada Kingdom

“I’m hearing that I’m a fake friend. I’m a fake friend for telling her about herself right? For telling her ‘yow, let’s stop club hopping’ when this club is supposed to be booking us for being there,” Jada begins.

“I don’t want to go she vex, she mad. Next day, within even a week she’s doing another interview, three interviews in a week. Tell me what little YouTuber can request me for a video interview then be touching my boobs, me kissing my face, that’s belittling my image, that don’t look right and she don’t want to do that…the drinking and the clubbing she doesn’t want to hear that,” she added.

“it’s been a good couple of months and she wants to bring sh** to the media, all this extra sh*t and it’s not cute,” Jada said, adding that many persons in the industry had warned her about being friends with Asian Doll.

She added that for Asian’s birthday, she had spent her last money on a gift for Asian Doll when she never made an effort to buy her a gift in return.

Meanwhile, Jada says she was ready to pull up in Atlanta to fight Asian Doll, but the latter had said she wouldn’t be at home but later said she was coming to Miami to fight her.

Jada Kingdom also denied that the arguments between the women had to do with her relationship with Nas EBK.

“She run to New York and I was there when this NY saga began. The first time we were there Nas was there, Dougie was there, she ran to Dougie like she knew him since forever. The same night she put Dougie name in a song and just a little after she got the DB tattoo over her brow. Dougie looked at his friends and said he don’t know if he can take this b*** serious ‘like I look up to Von.’”

She added that since then, the relationship between them deteriorated, and things came to an end on Sunday.

“Everybody around this girl falling out with this girl,” Jada says.