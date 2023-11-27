Jada Kingdom and Pardi Frolicking On The Beach In Cayman On Vacation

Jada Kingdom and Pardison Fontaine, aka Pardi, are having a grand time as they appear to take their first group vacation with her friends and his friends.

Jada Kingdom has been looking extra good as of late as she debuted what appears to be new boobs thanks to an augmentation procedure. The “GPP” singer has been touring the Caribbean and showing off her toned body, and fans couldn’t help but notice that Pardi is always in the background, or she is in his background.

The pair appear to be on a Celebrity Cruises Caribbean trip, which made stops in the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands so far. On her Instagram account, Jada posted videos of her in the water at the beach with Pardi and his friends in the background chatting.

Photos posted by her showed Pardi posing beside her, as well as videos of her holding onto Pardi while he operated a jet ski. The pair appeared unbothered and happy as they zoomed through the water.

Pardi was also on Instagram Live dancing for his fans, but although she was not on camera, Jada ensured everyone knew she was around as she shouted after him and even seemingly teased him about a hickey on his neck.

https://urbanislandz.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/H7FdLxzF9eWVRyVE.mp4

On Sunday (November 26), Jada Kingdom also revealed that the cruise was stopping in Jamaica for one night, and she, along with her hairstylist Ky, were seen out on the deck enjoying drinks and hanging out.

Jada Kingdom and Pardi began dating in September this year, but their relationship has been nothing short of messy as Pardi’s ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion dissed him for cheating in her bed and causing her to dump him.

Pardison Fontaune also responded to Megan Thee Stallion in a less than impressive diss track, saying the singer had liposuction on her stomach but has been working out and pretending to fans. In all of this, Jada has been silent, only denying that she was the woman Pardi cheated with.

