Jacmel Shooting: ‘My Relative Lost An Eye’ – St. Lucia Times

The relative of a man who sustained multiple gunshot injuries in Jacmel Tuesday has disclosed that the victim lost an eye.

” My relative lost an eye after he got shot in the face a little above the eye,” the family member told St Lucia Times.

According to the family member and Jacmel resident who spoke on Wednesday morning, the victim, identified as ‘Coco’, was receiving hospital care.

The family member said the shooting occurred before 8:00 pm as ‘Coco’ sat on his balcony.

“It’s very traumatising. We are in fear in the area – we don’t know what to expect next,” the concerned relative told St Lucia Times.

Headline photo: Police at the scene of the shooting.

