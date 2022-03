– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a report that shooters opened fire at a Blackstone, Jacmel resident Monday about 8:15 pm, as the man went to his home.

According to reports from the community, two masked assailants fired several shots at the victim, hitting him in the upper body.

Residents said an ambulance transported him to the OKEU Hospital.

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –

Headline photo: Internet stock image

– Advertisement –