Ja Rule Calls 50 Cent An ‘Obsessed Side Chick” After Stretcher Trolling

Ja Rule says 50 Cent continues to be obsessed with him even though he is out of the rapper’s hair and has no issues with him.

Earlier this week, Ja Rule performed in Toronto, and he had an interesting entrance before he hit the stage. A video online shows him being wheeled into the venue on a stretcher and being surrounded by persons wearing overalls that read “medic” at the back.

His fans seemed to love the rapper’s effort as they screamed in excitement. Many online felt that it was a dope idea, and others expressed that other artists should learn from Ja Rule, especially given the price of tickets and the expectations of fans, especially those who might have seen him perform before.

It seems that 50 Cent was not impressed as he posted a picture of Ja Rule from the event.

“Lol WTF I ain’t gotta say sh*t stupid [ninjas emoji] SMH,” he captioned the photo and added the face plant emoji.

Ja Rule also commented on the post with laughing emojis. “This ni**a is an obsessed side b**ch.”

50 Cent and Ja Rule’s beef doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. The rapper’s differences go beyond the music industry and appear to be one of the most active and long-running beef he’s had with any other rapper.

It’s also always 50 Cent taking jabs at Ja Rule, with his most recent incident of clowning the rapper taking place sometime last year when. A DJ played a 50 Cent song at an event Ja Rule was performing at, and fans joined in to rap the song.

Earlier this year, Ja Rule was asked about mending fences with 50 Cent, but he was adamant that he never did anything to harm the rapper and that there are no hard feelings on his side.

“I don’t have no issues with that man,” he says. “Let me ask you this question if 50 Cent was to walk into here right now, what you think was gonna happen?” nothing,” he said in a Shade Room interview.

He continued, “I just want people to understand my side of it. You always hear his side of it. My side is, I don’t really give a f**k. I’m cool.”

Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef spanned decades as the two rappers have been going back and forth in songs and on the internet for years. Fifty regularly trolled the former Murder Inc. rapper on his Instagram account and Ja often fires back, but they have never had another physical confrontation since their infamous running in the early 2000s.