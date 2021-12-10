It’s not quite the metaverse, but Meta is launching its virtual world

The content originally appeared on: CNN

has been long in the making, is now open to anyone 18 and older with a Quest 2 headset in the United States and Canada. The company formerly known as Facebook said Thursday that Horizon Worlds , a free app for socializing in VR thathas been long in the making, is now open to anyone 18 and older with a Quest 2 headset in the United States and Canada.

Horizon Worlds is not a fully fleshed-out metaverse. That hard-to-define concept refers to efforts to build a wide-ranging virtual realm that people can walk around within, via digital avatars, and interact with others who are also there virtually. But the launch is one of the biggest efforts the company has undertaken to popularize VR — and virtual socializing — since its purchase of Oculus in 2014

In Horizon Worlds, headset-wearing users can meet up with friends and new people, play games and create their own worlds. Users, who appear as heavily customizable but legless avatars, can move their actual fingers and hands to gesticulate in VR, and their avatars’ mouths appear to move in lifelike ways as they speak.

Meta gave CNN Business access to Horizon Worlds this week so I could try it, including during a guided demo on Wednesday. At first blush, it felt like a desolate combination of another social VR app, Rec Room, and the pioneering user-created virtual world Second Life. On Tuesday, for instance, I traveled to as many different “worlds” within the app as I could, searching fruitlessly for another virtual human. Eventually, I landed in what looked like an abandoned mall — a world called “Retro Zombies” — where I shot at zombies until one of them attacked me.