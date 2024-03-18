‘It’s A Lie’ – City Police Contradict Good Samaritan’s Story – St. Lucia Times

A flabbergasted senior City Police official has described as a lie, claims that officers put a man who suggested he was a ‘Good Samaritan’ in the same cell as an individual suspected of snatching a cruise ship visitor’s chain last week.

“It’s a lie,” the official told St. Lucia Times, while rejecting claims that the man had helped to arrest the suspect.

The ‘Good Samaritan’ had declared that he helped in the arrest, but said officers later accused him of taking the chain from the suspect’s pocket.

A senior City Police official cleared the air by telling the St. Lucia Times that the ‘Good Samaritan’ never assisted officers in arresting the alleged chain snatcher, but a video recording showed him pushing his hands in the suspect’s pocket.

The official said officers arrested the ‘Good Samaritan’ after responding to a disturbance in the Vendors Arcade.

According to the official, during the arrest, the man, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated, threatened officers.

The official told St. Lucia Times the officers put him in a cell with others, but not where the alleged chain snatcher was.

The officers reported informing him of his rights.

However, the senior City Police official said the ‘Good Samaritan’ started fighting with his cellmates, and officers transferred him to another cell.

But about two hours later, the official said officers had to call an ambulance when the ‘Good Samaritan’ appeared to have a seizure.

Nevertheless, the official said medical staff at the OKEU Hospital could find nothing wrong with him.

He later allegedly left the hospital and went to the City Police headquarters in Castries on Saturday to collect some of his belongings, where officers took him into custody.

However, the official accused the man of ‘pretending’ to have another seizure and was transported back to the OKEU Hospital.

On Monday, officers formally charged him in connection with disorderly behaviour and insulting the police.

He received police bail and will appear in court in May to answer the charges.