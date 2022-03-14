“It’s A Big Boa Indeed!” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Last week, Forestry Department employees rescued a large boa constrictor from Sarrot, Castries, after learning of the snake’s presence.

“It’s a big boa indeed,” Senior Wildlife Officer Pius Haynes told St Lucia Times, adding that Saint Lucia boas of that size are not uncommon as typically, the creatures can reach 12 to 14 feet in length.

After rescuing the snake Haynes said the Forestry Department released it in the Millet forest reserve. He disclosed that the boa is most likely a female.

A photo of the creature appeared on social media simultaneously with a video of huge snake slithering across a road in the glare of a distant light.

https://stluciatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Snake-Crossing-Road.mp4

– Advertisement –

However, Haynes explained that it did not occur in Saint Lucia.

“The video that was shown with a huge snake crossing the road – that one was not from Saint Lucia. That was most likely from India and it might be one of these pythons that India has,” he stated.

According to Haynes, the markings on the snake crossing the road are not characteristic of a Saint Lucia boa but more of a python.

Headline photo from social media. Forestry Officer Pamela Alfred stands near boa

– Advertisement –