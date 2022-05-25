‘It Was Like A War Zone!’: Shooters Rampage Through Morne Serpent – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Shooters went on the rampage in Morne Serpent, Gros Islet, Tuesday night, wounding at least one man and driving fear into the hearts of residents.

“It was like a war zone,” a woman who spoke to St Lucia Times on anonymity recalled.

Other residents recalled seeing at least three unidentified men running through the community from the top of the hill entering Morne Serpent, and firing indiscriminately at people.

The residents said the shooters wore masks.

Bullets grazed a thirty-seven-year-old man when one of the shooters fired in his direction.

Another man sustained injuries to his arm while fleeing for his life.

At the same time, a third male, whom residents of the community said is a bus driver, abandoned his vehicle when one of the assailants opened fire, hitting the bus.

” Last night, I was in, and while I was there, I just heard gunshots, so I closed my door and put off my light, and I stay inside. Multiple gunshots. Gunshots, gunshots. I had never heard that in my life,” a female resident recalled.

She disclosed that her son was the one whom the bullets grazed.

“He is alive,” the woman added with relief.

Another individual living in the area said he had lived in Morne Serpent all his life, and what occurred had shocked him.

He declared that people would be living in fear and expressed that he might have become a casualty if he had been around about 7:30 pm when the shooting started.

Police are investigating the incident.

There are no further details at present.

