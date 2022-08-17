‘It Hurt The Prime Minister’ – Burglary At Pierre’s Constituency Office – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a burglary at the constituency office of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

Cindy Charlemagne, the Youth Attaché to the Prime Minister, told St Lucia Times that on Tuesday, around 7:45 am, she received a call from the Castries East MP informing her of the incident at the office from which she operates.

Charlemagne said the side door bore signs of forced entry.

Cindy Charlemagne

“It hurt the Prime Minister because this man loves people,” she declared.

“When he has done so much into putting people first, and this happens, it is really disappointing for him, for us who work in the constituency office.”

Among the missing items were a 32-inch television in the constituency office’s public area and a microwave oven in the conference room.

Stand where television sat

“It’s very unfortunate at this time, and I say at this time because only this week we accumulated a whopping $250,000 to assist parents to defray the cost of back-to-school expenses,” the PM’s Youth Attaché lamented.

She also mentioned housing and other programmes to assist people, including the availability of groceries.

“When I hear my Prime Minister sound so disheartened about this situation, you can’t help feeling disheartened and disappointed,” Charlemagne told St Lucia Times.

“As we know, we have a good-natured Prime Minister who puts his everything into putting people first. It’s his mantra which he really lives up to, so when this happens at this time when so much is being given back to the community, back to Saint Lucia, back to the youth, back to children, it really puts a bad taste in one’s mouth,” she explained.

“We have no clue who the perpetrators are. It could be somebody from anywhere,” the Youth Attaché asserted.

Charlemagne said the constituency office was closed on Wednesday, putting constituents at a disadvantage.

“There is a feeling of unease,” the Youth Attaché stated.

Nevertheless, Charlemagne disclosed that measures were already in place to beef up security.

