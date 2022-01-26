Israeli settlers rage through Palestinian town, marking the latest ‘nationalistically motivated’ attack in the region

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Jerusalem (CNN)Israeli settlers in a convoy of cars rampaged through a Palestinian town in the West Bank near Nablus on Monday evening, marking the latest in a string of violent incidents involving settlers in recent months.

Israel’s Defense Minister condemned the settlers’ behavior and promised to take action, though Palestinians say they are skeptical of Israel’s willingness to carry through those pledges.

The group of settlers, who according to local reports were celebrating the release from prison of a man convicted of assaulting Palestinians, threw rocks through windows of businesses and vehicles, injuring at least one person.

“Last night a march of settlers came from Zaatara towards Huwwara driving their cars. They attacked houses, shops and cars,” Huwwara’s mayor, Mueen Al Dmeidi, told CNN.

The Israeli military confirmed the incident on Monday, saying in a statement that a confrontation broke out between Israelis and Palestinians in the village of Huwwara, south of Nablus.

