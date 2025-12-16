World News
Israeli raids across West Bank as Gaza reels from aftermath of storm
16 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 16 Dec 202516 Dec 2025
- Israeli forces have shot and wounded a young man in the town of ar-Ram, in the occupied West Bank.
- In Gaza, flooding from a storm has exposed more damaged shelters, revealing a drainage system no longer working.
Related News
12 December 2025
Verdict due in trial of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai
05 December 2025
Experts say US boat strikes are illegal killings. Can they be stopped?
12 December 2025
Fourteen Palestinians, including children, die in Gaza amid Storm Byron
14 December 2025