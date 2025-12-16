A man and child walk through a waterlogged alley.

Palestinians in Gaza fear rain as war-damaged buildings collapse

Published On 16 Dec 202516 Dec 2025

  • Israeli forces have shot and wounded a young man in the town of ar-Ram, in the occupied West Bank.
  • In Gaza, flooding from a storm has exposed more damaged shelters, revealing a drainage system no longer working.