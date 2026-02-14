Organisers expect ‘epic’ 2026 Jazz Festival St Rose wins SLNYC presidency, pledges to ‘rebuild trust’ With limited local support, Anatole crowdfunds next short film Legacy keeps vintage vibes alive Search continues for missing pregnant woman Just4Fun to mesmerise once again for Lucian Carnival 2026
Israeli forces kill eight Palestinians in attacks across Gaza 

14 February 2026
Israeli forces have killed at least eight Palestinians in new attacks across Gaza, in yet another violation of the United States-brokered “ceasefire” in October, according to medical sources.

Four of the victims were killed in an Israeli attack on Sunday in the southern city of Khan Younis, a source at the Nasser Hospital said.

The attack took place beyond the so-called “Yellow Line” where Israeli troops are stationed in Gaza, the source added.

The other four Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces attacked a tent for displaced people in the al-Faluja area of northern Gaza, a source at al-Shifa Hospital said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

According to authorities in Gaza, Israel has violated the US-brokered “ceasefire” more than 1,500 times since it came into effect on October 10. At least 591 people have been killed and 1,590 wounded since then.

 

