World News
Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinian aid seekers in central Gaza
11 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces have shot and killed at least 25 aid seekers at a food distribution site near the so-called Netzarim Corridor, south of Gaza City, according to medical sources cited by our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic.
- In southern Gaza, at least four Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone attack on a tent for displaced people in the al-Mawasi area near al-Qarara town, north of Khan Younis city, according to a Nasser Hospital source speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic.
Related News
05 June 2025
Pattern of defiance: Israel expands settlements in face of Western pressure
13 May 2025
Libya’s prime minister asserts control after deadly Tripoli violence
13 May 2025
Trump to lift US sanctions on Syria; Qatar next stop on regional visit
30 May 2025