World News
Israeli forces kill 42 across Gaza, accused of truce violations in Lebanon
29 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Lebanon’s military has accused Israeli forces of violating a ceasefire agreement that has brought a fragile truce in fighting with Hezbollah, and which is entering a third day.
- Medical sources in Gaza report that at least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as bombing intensifies and tanks advance into areas of the territory’s north and south.
Related News
05 November 2024
Spain announces 10.6 billion euro aid package for flood affected areas
13 November 2024
China removes memorials to car ramming attack victims amid public outrage
23 November 2024
Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,003
19 November 2024