blinking-dotLive updates,

Bodies of Palestinians, killed in Israeli strikes, are prepared ahead of their funeral at Al-Ahli Arab hospital,

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

  • Lebanon’s military has accused Israeli forces of violating a ceasefire agreement that has brought a fragile truce in fighting with Hezbollah, and which is entering a third day.
  • Medical sources in Gaza report that at least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as bombing intensifies and tanks advance into areas of the territory’s north and south.