World News
Israel kills 59 in Gaza; Trump, Netanyahu discuss displacing Palestinians
07 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, killing at least 60 people since the early hours of Monday and displacing more than 400,000 others since ending the ceasefire on March 18.
- US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have met at the White House and discussed countries that would be “amenable” to taking Palestinians forcibly displaced from Gaza.
