Island Tribe On The Road For St Lucia Carnival 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

Island Tribe Carnival Band today officially announced its participation in St Lucia Carnival 2022, promising revelers absolute bliss and bacchanalia following two years of pandemic hibernation.

St Lucia Carnival takes place from 7 – 20 July 2022 with the parade of the bands set for July 18 & 19, 2022.

Island Tribe will provide masqueraders with a uniquely Caribbean experience through its

portrayal of “Revenge 2.0”, inspired by the Carnival God who reigned over his Festival

Kingdom for centuries.

The portrayal depicts what transpires when prisoners of the Festival Kingdom resurface to take the reign after being locked away for over two years.

“We will have our revenge on what we have endured these past few years, as our Tribe will

once again take to the road with the goal of pure bliss for two days in paradise,” said Band

Leader Mr. Jason Hullingseed.

The band will feature four sections, namely Opulence, Bacchanalia, Kings Reward and Jewel

of Jade with the most competitive pricing available for the season.

Mr. Hullingseed added, “The people, their lust for pageantry and bacchanalia from pulsating

rhythms of soca music, is what defines and unites us. Island Tribe is determined and focused on bringing back the importance of culture and the true love of carnival.”

Island Tribe is also preparing to host its only carnival event – Bakkanal Beach this Sunday

May 29, 2022, and every Sunday, culminating on June 26, 2022.

The free event, scheduled for Vigie beach in Castries from 2:00PM to Midnight and will feature performances from top local artists, display of costumes and opportunities for potential revelers to register.

Island Tribe has welcomed the announcement by the government of St Lucia that the

parade of the bands will be returned to its original route from Massy Mega and into the city

circuit and supports the decision to have carnival 2022 opened to unvaccinated revelers.

The band shares the views of the many stakeholders who have expressed their joy at the

stated commitment of the Government of St Lucia toward the continued growth of St Lucia

Carnival.

Island Tribe believes the 2022 staging of St Lucia Carnival can be improved on several fronts.

Through closer collaboration between Carnival organizers, the various bands, and other key

players in the sector, exemplified through strategic partnerships, we can grow the island’s

biggest cultural showcase to heights never achieved before.

Island Tribe stands ready and willing to support the Organizers of St Lucia Carnival 2022 in

presenting a bigger and better carnival product this year and beyond.

Revelers are encouraged to follow the band on our various social media pages for more

information on costumes, registration and events.

Lucian Carnival 2022…. Island Tribe is ready!

Source: Island Tribe Carnival Band. Photo: Internet stock image

