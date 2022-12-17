Island Original targeted by thieves over twelve times this year

Black Immigrant Daily News

Island Original has been broken into again, the second time this week, and in all, over 12 times for the year so far.

Reporters spoke with the exasperated store manager, as thieves continue to prey on his establishment.

The store, which is located at the corner of Market in St.Mary’s streets, was broken into sometime early Friday morning.

He said :

“This morning I got a call saying that from the security firm saying that the store had been broken into. So I made my way down.I was about 3:30am or so in the morning.

After I came, I saw that the lock was broken. The intruders gained entry through the main door and stole several items.

They took pants, shoes, football boots, they ram sacked the whole place.

So I just have to do a tower check to see what is going on.

This is happening too often now.

This is the second time for the week and for the year it’s over a dozen times.

So it’s heart wrenching and it’s really taking a toll on me.

I’m having sleepless night and the robberies are getting more intense this Christmas, so I have to step up the security system. ”

SOURCE: State Media

