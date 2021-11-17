Islamic State claims responsibility for Uganda bombings

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Two civilians and a police officer were killed in the blasts, police spokesperson Fred Enanga told reporters at a news conference in the city.

The ISIS-affiliated Amaq News Agency reported the incident on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, saying three fighters set out with bags loaded with explosives. Two headed toward the Kampala Central Police Station, and the third to the parliament building, where they detonated, it reported.

Police said the attacks bore the hallmarks of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist rebel group affiliated with ISIS

In a statement on Tuesday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni raised the number of people injured from 33 to 36. He said three attackers died while detonating their bombs and seven were killed while resisting arrest. A total of 81 suspects have been arrested, Museveni said.

