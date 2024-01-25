IRD Sheds Light On Tax Administration Procedures Act – St. Lucia Times

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has welcomed the recent media coverage and public discourse regarding the Draft Tax Administration Procedures Act, which was circulated to select stakeholders for comment from last year 2023.
The Comptroller and Senior Legal Officer at the IRD have sought to clarify some of the issues surrounding the draft legislation.
More in this report from Glen Simon:
SOURCE: National Competitiveness and Productivity Council
Please note that comments are moderated. When commenting, please remember: 1) be respectful of all, 2) don’t make accusations or post anything that is unverified, 3) don’t include foul language, 4) limit links, 5) use words, not volume, and 6) don’t add promotional content. Comments that do not meet the above criteria or adhere to our “Commenting Policy” will not be published.