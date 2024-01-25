IRD Sheds Light On Tax Administration Procedures Act – St. Lucia Times

 The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has welcomed the recent media coverage and public discourse regarding the Draft Tax Administration Procedures Act, which was circulated to select stakeholders for comment from last year 2023.

The Comptroller and Senior Legal Officer at the IRD have sought to clarify some of the issues surrounding the draft legislation.

More in this report from Glen Simon:

SOURCE: National Competitiveness and Productivity Council

