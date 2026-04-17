Iran war: What is happening on day 49 of the US-Iran conflict? 

Celebrations have been reported in Lebanon after a 10-day ceasefire took effect, paving the way for talks between Israeli and Lebanese officials on a longer-term deal, according to the US State Department.

United States President Donald Trump has said an agreement to end the war on Iran is “very close”, while Iran’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed the truce, framing it as part of a broader effort with Washington to pause the regional conflict.

This is what we know:

In Iran

Deal ‘very close’: Trump said an agreement to end the war on Iran is near, with the next round of talks possibly this weekend in Islamabad.

Trump said an agreement to end the war on Iran is near, with the next round of talks possibly this weekend in Islamabad. ‘Despite progress, gaps remain’: Tehran-based analyst Abas Aslani said US-Iran talks have advanced, but key differences persist, with both sides preparing for either a negotiated deal or a return to war, as Trump appears to seek an “off-ramp” from the conflict.

In the US

Trump hopes Hezbollah ‘acts nicely’: Trump said on Thursday he hopes Hezbollah “acts nicely and well” during the 10-day truce.

Trump said on Thursday he hopes Hezbollah “acts nicely and well” during the 10-day truce. White House invitation extended: “I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House,” Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump mocks oil price warnings: Speaking in Las Vegas, Trump dismissed warnings that the war on Iran could push oil to “$300 a barrel”, saying markets remain strong despite volatility and global fuel disruptions linked to the conflict.

In Israel

Netanyahu hails truce: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the 10-day ceasefire with Lebanon offered an opportunity for a “historic peace agreement” with Beirut, but insisted that the disarmament of Hezbollah remained a condition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the 10-day ceasefire with Lebanon offered an opportunity for a “historic peace agreement” with Beirut, but insisted that the disarmament of Hezbollah remained a condition. Israeli strike kills seven: An Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese town of Ghaziyeh has killed at least seven people and wounded 33, the Health Ministry said, hours before the ceasefire between the two countries went into effect.

An Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese town of Ghaziyeh has killed at least seven people and wounded 33, the Health Ministry said, hours before the ceasefire between the two countries went into effect. Israeli frustration grows: Analyst Abed Abou Shhadeh said many Israelis, especially in the north, feel betrayed, after being promised “absolute victory” and a buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

Analyst Abed Abou Shhadeh said many Israelis, especially in the north, feel betrayed, after being promised “absolute victory” and a buffer zone in southern Lebanon. Key goal out of reach: Israel’s objective of disarming Hezbollah remains elusive, with analysts saying it lacks the troops and capacity to fully occupy Lebanon.

Israel’s objective of disarming Hezbollah remains elusive, with analysts saying it lacks the troops and capacity to fully occupy Lebanon. Israeli opposition slams ceasefire: Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticised the Lebanon truce, saying it fails to remove the threat to northern communities, and pledged a future government would take a tougher approach.

In Lebanon

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