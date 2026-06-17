World News
Iran war live: Trump, Pezeshkian sign MoU to end fighting, reopen Hormuz
17 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 18 Jun 202618 Jun 2026
- US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian have electronically signed a memorandum of understanding to end the US and Israel’s war on Iran.
- Both sides say the deal is in effect, and US officials say it includes Iran not developing or buying a nuclear weapon, ending the war on all fronts and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Related News
05 June 2026
Trump makes pitch to farmers hard-hit by tariffs, high prices in Wisconsin
09 June 2026
Italy’s foreign minister slams Israel’s Ben-Gvir over ‘flip-flop’ comments
03 June 2026
Hilton, Becerra lead California governor race: Key primary election results
15 June 2026