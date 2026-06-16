World News
Iran war live: Israel kills four in Lebanon as Trump criticises Netanyahu
16 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 17 Jun 202617 Jun 2026
- Iran has accused Israel of violating the truce in Lebanon 84 times since the memorandum of understanding was agreed to between Tehran and the US and warns of a “harsh response” if attacks continue.
- The warning comes after Israeli forces killed four people in southern Lebanon, and as US President Donald Trump slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he has to be “more responsible” in Lebanon.
Related News
03 June 2026
UK minister condemns violent protests against student’s murder
12 June 2026
Iraq’s paramilitary groups say they will disarm. Will that ever happen?
02 June 2026
Belgian NGO urges India to arrest Israeli reservist over alleged war crimes
14 June 2026