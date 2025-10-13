Police charge woman in connection with Creators Alliance scheme OECS seen as key to unlocking regional cannabis industry Rising temperatures see Saint Lucians trying to beat the heat Three Saint Lucians named to FIFA Committees Record-breaking 750 000 visitors expected as Saint Lucia reopens cruise ship season WASCO announces 48-Hour emergency shutdown of northern water network
IOM urges global investment in disaster resilience after record 46 million displaced

13 October 2025
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is calling for greater global investment in disaster risk reduction and resilience-building, warning that worsening climate impacts are driving record levels of displacement worldwide.According to IOM in a press release, recent devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in Union Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines, shows the urgency of investing in resilience before disasters strike.

