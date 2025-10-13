Local News
IOM urges global investment in disaster resilience after record 46 million displaced
13 October 2025
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is calling for greater global investment in disaster risk reduction and resilience-building, warning that worsening climate impacts are driving record levels of displacement worldwide.According to IOM in a press release, recent devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in Union Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines, shows the urgency of investing in resilience before disasters strike.
