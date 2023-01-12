Investigators Probe Two Homicides In Martinique – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Law enforcement officers in neighbouring Martinique are investigating two homicides that occurred on Thursday morning.

Local media said the deaths occurred in Rivière-Pilote between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The victims had sustained stab wounds.

Initial reports have indicated that the deaths may have been linked to a family dispute.

And according to the publication France-Antilles Martinique, the two deceased men are said to be brothers.

The deaths represent the first two homicides for the year on the French Caribbean island.

