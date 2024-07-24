Invest in sports to curb violence – Christopher

In 2021, the Saint Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA) teamed up with a number of social partners to provide sporting equipment to the island’s sole penitentiary. The SLBA, along with Blackheart Productions, Rise Saint Lucia Inc., and other national sporting federations, donated gear for boxing, football, cricket, basketball, netball, and volleyball to the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

Along with similar donations to the Saint Lucia Boys Training Centre, and the creation of coaching programmes for those two institutions, this was the genesis of the programme coing Hands On Gloves, Not On Guns.

The initiative was the brainchild of SLBA president, David ‘Shakes’ Christopher, who says that in light of the growing prevalence of violent crime on island, social programmes and sporting interventions are more crucial than ever.

“Sports changes people lives,” he opined to St Lucia TIMES. “It’s one of the most effective tools in changing people’s lives. Keep them occupied, keep them focused. Give them a goal, give them a sense of purpose.

“And when we see people doing all kinds of things, investing money in certain areas to curb crime – it’s not rocket science. Sports is the way to go, because so long as you programme them in the sports, give them the belief, give them the attention, and channel them the right support, you’d be surprised to see the amount of Julien Alfreds and the amount of Daren Sammys and Levern Spencers you could create in this small little 238.

“But we don’t believe in sport. There’s only some of us believe in sport. But we have to believe so we could see the reality with sport.”

Christopher alluded to the fact that boxing in particular has served a corrective function for wayward youth, helping channel their anger and violent tendencies into more productive avenues. He suggested that a number of young men currently in the Saint Lucia boxing programme, with gyms in Castries and Vieux Fort, have been steered away from potential involvement in criminal activity.

But the boxing boss laments the fact that the Hands In Gloves programme has not been as continuous as he would have liked. He told St Lucia TIMES that the absence of consistent, qualified coaching has been an issue, along with leadership changes at the institutional level.

“The programme, as far as getting young people off the streets, getting people away from violence and so on, we got all this equipment from our [International Boxing Association] president up in Russia. We distributed equipment in all the different nooks and crannies, and we decided to use boxing as a tool to keep youths away from crime and violence, and channel the energy in something positive.

“We put equipment in the Boys Training Centre, and we are about to restart that programme. We have a new director up there right now, we are having conversation with her. She’s looking to restart our programme. The programme had come to a stop in the Bordelais Correctional Facility. Things happened, to slow it down, and then we are supposed to restart.

“But we are still at that hallmark where we can get going with the Bordelais Correctional Facility, we are in Soufriere, we are in Choiseul, we are just trying to spread. We put some equipment in some what people would call troubled areas, we call them unfortunate areas. We put equipment in some of those areas, like Bruceville, and we are about to piut some bags in Grass Street, after conversation with some of the community leaders inside there.”

Christopher is confident that the boxing programme is growing nicely, and achieving its goals. He is resolute in his stance that being able to get things going at BTC and Bordelais would be a massive boost. And with a new Sports For Life partnership getting underway shortly in Vieux Fort, including Dr Stephen King, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira, and the Saint Lucia Athletics Association, Christopher is adamant that investment in sports is the best way to reduce criminality.

(TF)