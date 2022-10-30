INTERPOL: Financial, Cybercrimes Top Global Police Concerns – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Financial and cybercrimes are the world’s leading crime threats and also those projected to increase most in the future, according to a majority of the police respondents globally.

The findings, part of INTERPOL’s first-ever Global Crime Trend report, saw more than 60 per cent of respondents rank crimes such as money laundering, ransomware, phishing and online scams as high or very high threats.

The report was presented at the October 18-21 90th INTERPOL General Assembly meeting, in New Delhi.

More than 70 per cent of respondents expect crimes such as ransomware and phishing attacks to increase or significantly increase in the next three to five years.

The report, which is restricted to law enforcement, brings together data received from INTERPOL’s 195 member countries alongside information and detailed analysis from the organization’s data holdings and other sources.

Showing how crime areas converge in complex and mutually reinforcing ways, the report notes that understanding this complexity is crucial to inform collective decision-making by police worldwide.

“Understanding and pre-empting crime trends is an absolute bedrock of policing, and INTERPOL’s Global Crime Trend report offers an unparalleled picture of the global crime landscape as seen by police officers around the world, INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock said.

“This initiative, which we will continue to build upon in the coming years, represents a genuine asset to law enforcement agencies across the globe,” the Secretary General added.

SOURCE: International Criminal Police Organization/SLT

