International Soca Monarch on for Carnival Friday

File photo of Patrice Roberts performing at the International Soca Monarch competition. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The organisers of the International Soca Monarch confirmed that the competition is on and will be held on Carnival Friday.

One of its directors Geoffrey Wharton-Lake said it is looking for the next TT soca star.

Carnival Friday will be on February 17.

Its organisers said more information will be given next week as meetings were still being held.

A number of events are being held on that day including Machel Montano’s Machel 40: One Show.

That event is set to take place at Hasely Crawford Stadium also on February 17.

